The President & CEO of TripAdvisor (NASDAQ: TRIP) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & CEO of TripAdvisor (TRIP – Research Report), Stephen Kaufer, bought shares of TRIP for $965.8K.

This recent transaction increases Stephen Kaufer’s holding in the company by 7.4% to a total of $14.03 million. This is Kaufer’s first transaction since reporting a Sell transaction on CARG back in June 2018

The company has a one-year high of $56.60 and a one-year low of $20.80. TRIP’s market cap is $2.96B and the company has a P/E ratio of 24.46.

Five different firms, including Ascendiant and Barclays, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc. is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media and Platform, and Experiences and Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.