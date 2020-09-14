The President & CEO of Thermon Group Holdings (NYSE: THR) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the President & CEO of Thermon Group Holdings (THR – Research Report), Bruce Thames, bought shares of THR for $89.59K.

Following this transaction Bruce Thames’ holding in the company was increased by 5.88% to a total of $1.62 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $27.73 and a one-year low of $11.01. THR’s market cap is $369 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 79.40. Currently, Thermon Group Holdings has an average volume of 152.84K.

Starting in March 2020, THR received 8 Buy ratings in a row.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). Its products include electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products. The company was founded by Richard Burdick in October 1954 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.