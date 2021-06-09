The President & CEO of Teradyne (NASDAQ: TER) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the President & CEO of Teradyne (TER – Research Report), Mark Jagiela, bought shares of TER for $3.51M.

Following Mark Jagiela’s last TER Buy transaction on February 15, 2019, the stock climbed by 91.6%. Following this transaction Mark Jagiela’s holding in the company was increased by 16.54% to a total of $25.36 million.

Based on Teradyne’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $782 million and quarterly net profit of $206 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $704 million and had a net profit of $176 million. The company has a one-year high of $147.90 and a one-year low of $70.06. TER’s market cap is $21.75 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 29.90.

Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $141.40, reflecting a -6.8% downside. Six different firms, including Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Teradyne, Inc. supplies automation equipment for test and industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Wireless Test, and Industrial Automation. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor test products and services which are used both for wafer level and device package testing. The Systems Test segment comprises of defense and aerospace, storage test, and production board test business unit. The Wireless Test segment designs, develops, and supports advanced wireless test equipment for the manufacturing of wireless devices such as smart phones, tablets, notebooks, laptops, personal computer peripherals, and other Wi-Fi, bluetooth, near field communication and cellular enabled devices. The Industrial Automation segment supplies collaborative robots that work side by side with production workers. The company was founded by Alexander V. d’Arbeloff and Nicholas DeWolf on September 23, 1960 and is headquartered in North Reading, MA.