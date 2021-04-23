The President & CEO of Super Micro Computer is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the President & CEO of Super Micro Computer (SMCI – Research Report), Charles Liang, exercised options to buy 50,000 SMCI shares at $18.59 a share, for a total transaction value of $929.5K. The options were close to expired and Charles Liang retained stocks.

Following Charles Liang’s last SMCI Buy transaction on February 14, 2020, the stock climbed by 9.8%. In addition to Charles Liang, one other SMCI executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $40.71 and a one-year low of $21.05. SMCI’s market cap is $1.91 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 23.50. Currently, Super Micro Computer has an average volume of 211.84K.

Starting in May 2020, SMCI received 22 Buy ratings in a row. Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $44.33, reflecting a -14.3% downside. Three different firms, including Northland Securities and Susquehanna, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc. manufactures servers and other computer products. The firm’s products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack, and server management. The company was founded by Charles Liang, Yih-Shyan Liaw and Chiu-Chu Liu Liang in September 1993 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.