The President & CEO of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE: STL) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the President & CEO of Sterling Bancorp (STL – Research Report), Jack Kopnisky, bought shares of STL for $175.8K.

In addition to Jack Kopnisky, 6 other STL executives reported Buy trades in the last month. This recent transaction increases Jack Kopnisky’s holding in the company by 2.9% to a total of $6.1 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Sterling Bancorp’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $259 million and quarterly net profit of $14.15 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $255 million and had a net profit of $101 million. The company has a one-year high of $22.17 and a one-year low of $7.01. STL’s market cap is $2.23 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 7.60.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $15.50, reflecting a -23.7% downside. Three different firms, including B.Riley FBR and Maxim Group, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Sterling Bancorp has been neutral according to 69 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank. It offers commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Montebello, NY.