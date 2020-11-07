The President & CEO of Sleep Number is Exercising Options

On November 6 it was reported that the President & CEO of Sleep Number (SNBR – Research Report), Shelly Radue Ibach, exercised options to sell 25,116 SNBR shares at $27.77 a share, for a total transaction value of $1.7M.

Following Shelly Radue Ibach’s last SNBR Sell transaction on October 06, 2020, the stock climbed by 16.8%. In addition to Shelly Radue Ibach, 5 other SNBR executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Sleep Number’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $531 million and quarterly net profit of $51.32 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $475 million and had a net profit of $28.05 million. The company has a one-year high of $70.63 and a one-year low of $15.27. SNBR’s market cap is $1.94 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 18.50.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $62.00, reflecting a 11.3% upside.

The insider sentiment on Sleep Number has been negative according to 88 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.