The President & CEO of Seacoast Banking Of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the President & CEO of Seacoast Banking Of Florida (SBCF – Research Report), Charles Shaffer, bought shares of SBCF for $7,588.

Following Charles Shaffer’s last SBCF Buy transaction on February 01, 2019, the stock climbed by 3.2%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $40.93 and a one-year low of $17.00. SBCF’s market cap is $1.8 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 15.10. Currently, Seacoast Banking Of Florida has an average volume of 240.31K.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $34.50, reflecting a -9.1% downside.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Stuart, FL.