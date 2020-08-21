The President & CEO of Prothena (NASDAQ: PRTA) is Buying Shares

On August 19, the President & CEO of Prothena (PRTA – Research Report), Gene Kinney, bought shares of PRTA for $64.1K.

Following this transaction Gene Kinney’s holding in the company was increased by 358.04% to a total of $158.2K.

The company has a one-year high of $17.63 and a one-year low of $6.71. Currently, Prothena has an average volume of 165.48K.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.33, reflecting a -24.7% downside.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, which research, development and commercialization of therapies in the neuroscience and orphan categories. Its antibody-based product candidates target a potential indications including amyloidosis and Parkinson’s disease. The company was founded in December 1969 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.