The President – CEO of Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ: PLPC) is Buying Shares

Today, the President – CEO of Preformed Line Products Company (PLPC – Research Report), Robert Ruhlman, bought shares of PLPC for $18.34K.

Following Robert Ruhlman’s last PLPC Buy transaction on May 11, 2015, the stock climbed by 9.2%.

Based on Preformed Line Products Company’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $114 million and quarterly net profit of $5.62 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $105 million and had a net profit of $5.26 million. The company has a one-year high of $76.60 and a one-year low of $42.64. PLPC’s market cap is $235.4M and the company has a P/E ratio of 10.32.

Preformed Line Products Co. designs, manufactures, and supplies cable anchoring and control hardware and systems, fiber optic and copper splice closures, and cross-connect devices. It operates through the following geographical segments: PLP-USA, Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.