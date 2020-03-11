The President & CEO of Oil States International (NYSE: OIS) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & CEO of Oil States International (OIS – Research Report), Cindy Taylor, bought shares of OIS for $95K.

Following this transaction Cindy Taylor’s holding in the company was increased by 4.32% to a total of $2.36 million. In addition to Cindy Taylor, one other OIS executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $21.27 and a one-year low of $2.09. Currently, Oil States International has an average volume of 700.35K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $113.4K worth of OIS shares and purchased $95K worth of OIS shares. The insider sentiment on Oil States International has been negative according to 40 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Oil States International, Inc. engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.