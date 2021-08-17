The President & CEO of Now (NYSE: DNOW) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & CEO of Now (DNOW – Research Report), David Cherechinsky, bought shares of DNOW for $104.2K.

Following this transaction David Cherechinsky’s holding in the company was increased by 6.04% to a total of $1.79 million.

Based on Now’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $400 million and GAAP net loss of -$2,000,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $370 million and had a GAAP net loss of $30 million. The company has a one-year high of $11.98 and a one-year low of $4.03. Currently, Now has an average volume of 425.11K.

NOW, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets. The Canada segment covers energy exploration, production, drilling, and midstream business. The International segment represents the energy exploration, production, and drilling business. The company was founded on November 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.