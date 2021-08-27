The President & CEO of Newpark Resources (NYSE: NR) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & CEO of Newpark Resources (NR – Research Report), Paul L. Howes, bought shares of NR for $68.7K.

This recent transaction increases Paul L. Howes’ holding in the company by 2.44% to a total of $2.89 million. Following Paul L. Howes’ last NR Buy transaction on November 17, 2020, the stock climbed by 1.0%.

Based on Newpark Resources’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $142 million and GAAP net loss of -$5,998,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $102 million and had a GAAP net loss of $26.24 million. NR’s market cap is $211 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -3.80. The company has a one-year high of $4.08 and a one-year low of $0.70.

Newpark Resources, Inc. engages in the provision of products, rentals and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through the following segments: Fluids Systems and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services. The Mats and Integrated Services segment consists of composite mat rentals, site construction, and related site services for customers in oil and gas exploration and production, electrical transmission and distribution, pipeline, solar, petrochemical and construction industries. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.