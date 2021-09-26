The President & CEO of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE: NFG) is Buying Shares

On September 24, the President & CEO of National Fuel Gas Company (NFG – Research Report), David P. Bauer, bought shares of NFG for $154.1K.

Following this transaction David P. Bauer’s holding in the company was increased by 4.89% to a total of $3.33 million.

Based on National Fuel Gas Company’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $394 million and quarterly net profit of $86.48 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $323 million and had a net profit of $41.25 million. The company has a one-year high of $55.22 and a one-year low of $37.87. NFG’s market cap is $4.72 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 37.40.

Starting in May 2021, NFG received 4 Buy ratings in a row.

National Fuel Gas Co. is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Pipeline and Storage; Gathering; Utility; and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States. The Pipeline and Storage segment transports and stores natural gas for utilities, natural gas marketers, exploration and production companies, and pipeline companies in the northeastern United States markets. The Gathering segment builds, owns, and operates natural gas processing and pipeline gathering facilities in the Appalachian region. The Utility segment sells natural gas to retail customers and provides natural gas transportation services in western New York and northwestern Pennsylvania. The Energy Marketing segment markets natural gas to industrial, wholesale, commercial, public authority and residential customers. The company was founded on December 8, 1902 and is headquartered in Williamsville, NY.