The President & CEO of Microchip (NASDAQ: MCHP) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the President & CEO of Microchip (MCHP – Research Report), Ganesh Moorthy, bought shares of MCHP for $172.9K.

Following Ganesh Moorthy’s last MCHP Buy transaction on May 19, 2021, the stock climbed by 8.9%. In addition to Ganesh Moorthy, 6 other MCHP executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Microchip’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.47 billion and quarterly net profit of $116 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.33 billion and had a net profit of $99.9 million. The company has a one-year high of $166.67 and a one-year low of $95.53. MCHP’s market cap is $42.53 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 119.50.

Starting in February 2021, MCHP received 25 Buy ratings in a row. Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $184.40, reflecting a -17.0% downside. 10 different firms, including Credit Suisse and Jefferies, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.08M worth of MCHP shares and purchased $6.33M worth of MCHP shares. The insider sentiment on Microchip has been neutral according to 85 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Founded in 1989, Arizona-based Microchip Technology, Inc. is a leading provider of smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions. The company’s solutions serve more than 120,000 customers across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications and computing markets.