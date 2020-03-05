The President & CEO of Meredith (NYSE: MDP) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the President & CEO of Meredith (MDP – Research Report), Thomas H. Harty, bought shares of MDP for $231.8K.

Following this transaction Thomas H. Harty’s holding in the company was increased by 14.45% to a total of $1.73 million. In addition to Thomas H. Harty, 3 other MDP executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $60.95 and a one-year low of $20.61.

The insider sentiment on Meredith has been positive according to 26 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Meredith Corp. engages in television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It operates through the Local Media and National Media business segments. The Local Media segment includes television stations and offers websites, mobile-optimized websites, and mobile applications.