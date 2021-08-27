The President & CEO of Koss is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the President & CEO of Koss (KOSS – Research Report), Michael Koss, exercised options to sell 16,500 KOSS shares at $1.95 a share, for a total transaction value of $325.7K.

In addition to Michael Koss, 3 other KOSS executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Koss’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $5.42 million and quarterly net profit of $331.9K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.95 million and had a net profit of $158.2K. The company has a one-year high of $127.45 and a one-year low of $1.79. Currently, Koss has an average volume of 717.52K.

The insider sentiment on Koss has been negative according to 48 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Michael Koss’ trades have generated a 23.9% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones; Bluetooth speaker; and cushions, cases, cables, and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1971 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.