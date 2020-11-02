The President & CEO of Knowles (NYSE: KN) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the President & CEO of Knowles (KN – Research Report), Jeffrey Niew, bought shares of KN for $45K.

In addition to Jeffrey Niew, one other KN executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $22.79 and a one-year low of $11.10. Currently, Knowles has an average volume of 788.04K. KN’s market cap is $1.31 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 79.20.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $18.80, reflecting a -22.9% downside. Four different firms, including Craig-Hallum and Piper Sandler, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Knowles has been positive according to 48 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers. The Precision Devices segment offers ceramic capacitors, electromagnetic interference filters, capacitors, single layer capacitors, precision variable capacitors, and thin film devices across diverse end markets, such as industrial, defense, aerospace, medical, and telecommunications markets. The company was founded by Hugh Knowles in 1946 and is headquartered in Itasca, IL.