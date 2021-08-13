The President & CEO of J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ: JJSF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the President & CEO of J & J Snack Foods (JJSF – Research Report), Dan Fachner, bought shares of JJSF for $1.03M.

Following this transaction Dan Fachner’s holding in the company was increased by 39.74% to a total of $3.27 million. This is Fachner’s first Buy trade following 12 Sell transactions.

Based on J & J Snack Foods’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $324 million and quarterly net profit of $28.89 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $215 million and had a GAAP net loss of $12.65 million. The company has a one-year high of $181.71 and a one-year low of $124.90. JJSF’s market cap is $3.09 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 71.60.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $2.24M worth of JJSF shares and purchased $1.03M worth of JJSF shares. The insider sentiment on J & J Snack Foods has been neutral according to 22 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods. The Retail Supermarkets segment offers soft pretzel products including Superpretzel, frozen juice treats and desserts, including Luigi’s real Italian ice, Minute Maid juice bars and soft frozen lemonade, Whole Fruit frozen fruit bars and sorbet, Philly Swirl cups and sticks, ICEE Squeeze-Up Tubes and dough enrobed handheld products including Patio burritos. The Frozen Beverages segment provides frozen beverages to the food service industry primarily under the names ICEE, SLUSH PUPPIE, and PARROT ICE in the United States, Mexico, and Canada; as well as repair and maintenance service. The company was founded by Gerald B. Shreiber on September 27, 1971 and is headquartered in Pennsauken, NJ.