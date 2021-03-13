The President & CEO of Invitae is Exercising Options

On March 11 it was reported that the President & CEO of Invitae (NVTA – Research Report), Sean George, exercised options to buy 23,333 NVTA shares at $1.26 a share, for a total transaction value of $29.4K.

This recent transaction increases Sean George’s holding in the company by 3.68% to a total of $28.05 million.

Based on Invitae’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $100 million and GAAP net loss of -$234,338,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $66.29 million and had a GAAP net loss of $76.91 million. The company has a one-year high of $61.59 and a one-year low of $7.42. NVTA’s market cap is $8.4 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -8.70.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $56.00, reflecting a -25.9% downside. Three different firms, including Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. and Leerink Partners, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Invitae has been neutral according to 91 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.