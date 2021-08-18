The President & CEO of Hudson Tech (NASDAQ: HDSN) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the President & CEO of Hudson Tech (HDSN – Research Report), Brian Coleman, bought shares of HDSN for $72.25K.

Following this transaction Brian Coleman’s holding in the company was increased by 5.26% to a total of $1.5 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Hudson Tech’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $60.55 million and quarterly net profit of $11.28 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $47.68 million and had a net profit of $2.39 million. HDSN’s market cap is $126 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 25.50. The company has a one-year high of $4.10 and a one-year low of $0.97.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $182.5K worth of HDSN shares and purchased $72.25K worth of HDSN shares. The insider sentiment on Hudson Tech has been negative according to 23 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Hudson Technologies, Inc. operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants; and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants. The company also offers predictive and diagnostic services through the Chiller Chemistry and Chill Smart brands. Hudson Technologies was founded by Stephen P. Mandracchia and Kevin J. Zugibe on January 11, 1991 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.