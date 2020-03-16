The President & CEO of Horace Mann Educators is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the President & CEO of Horace Mann Educators (HMN – Research Report), Marita Zuraitis, exercised options to buy 9,248 HMN shares at $22.69 a share, for a total transaction value of $209.8K.

Following this transaction Marita Zuraitis’ holding in the company was increased by 3.66% to a total of $10.18 million. This is Zuraitis’ first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on CFG back in September 2014

Based on Horace Mann Educators’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $334 million and quarterly net profit of $33 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $279 million and had a GAAP net loss of $20.3 million. The company has a one-year high of $48.15 and a one-year low of $33.08. HMN’s market cap is $1.6B and the company has a P/E ratio of 7.55.

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.