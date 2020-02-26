The President & CEO of Hillenbrand (NYSE: HI) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the President & CEO of Hillenbrand (HI – Research Report), Joe Anthony Raver, bought shares of HI for $50.86K.

This is Raver’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on AIT back in May 2018 This recent transaction increases Joe Anthony Raver’s holding in the company by 1.36% to a total of $3.65 million.

Based on Hillenbrand’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $567 million and GAAP net loss of $3.1 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $410 million and had a net profit of $28.3 million. The company has a one-year high of $44.81 and a one-year low of $24.34. Currently, Hillenbrand has an average volume of 723.87K.

Starting in July 2019, HI received 4 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Hillenbrand has been neutral according to 20 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Joe Anthony Raver’s trades have generated a -5.6% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

Hillenbrand, Inc. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Process Equipment Group and Batesville.