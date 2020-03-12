The President & CEO of Highwoods Properties (NYSE: HIW) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the President & CEO of Highwoods Properties (HIW – Research Report), Theodore Klinck, bought shares of HIW for $362.5K.

Following this transaction Theodore Klinck’s holding in the company was increased by 7.41% to a total of $5.87 million. This is Klinck’s first Buy trade following 4 Sell transactions.

Based on Highwoods Properties’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $193 million and quarterly net profit of $60.47 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $182 million and had a net profit of $53.67 million. The company has a one-year high of $52.76 and a one-year low of $33.73. Currently, Highwoods Properties has an average volume of 758.65K.

Three different firms, including Merrill Lynch and Stifel Nicolaus, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.