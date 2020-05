The President & CEO of Heritage Financial (NASDAQ: HFWA) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & CEO of Heritage Financial (HFWA – Research Report), Jeffrey Deuel, bought shares of HFWA for $99.95K.

This recent transaction increases Jeffrey Deuel’s holding in the company by 15.87% to a total of $742.6K. In addition to Jeffrey Deuel, 9 other HFWA executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Heritage Financial’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $58.04 million and quarterly net profit of $12.19 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $57.22 million and had a net profit of $16.55 million. The company has a one-year high of $30.75 and a one-year low of $17.07. HFWA’s market cap is $677 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 11.00.

The insider sentiment on Heritage Financial has been positive according to 38 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public. It also offers real estate construction and land development loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded in August 1997 and is headquartered in Olympia, WA.