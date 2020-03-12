The PRESIDENT & CEO of Helix Energy (NYSE: HLX) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the PRESIDENT & CEO of Helix Energy (HLX – Research Report), Owen Kratz, bought shares of HLX for $375.9K.

This recent transaction increases Owen Kratz’s holding in the company by 3.06% to a total of $17.04 million.

Based on Helix Energy’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $171 million and quarterly net profit of $7.9 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $158 million and had a GAAP net loss of $13.61 million. The company has a one-year high of $10.00 and a one-year low of $1.41. HLX’s market cap is $361.4M and the company has a P/E ratio of 4.28.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.