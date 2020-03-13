The President & CEO of Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE MKT: GTE) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the President & CEO of Gran Tierra Energy (GTE – Research Report), Gary Guidry, bought shares of GTE for $212.5K.

This recent transaction increases Gary Guidry’s holding in the company by 32.85% to a total of $800.9K. In addition to Gary Guidry, 2 other GTE executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

GTE’s market cap is $85.8M and the company has a P/E ratio of 2.43. The company has a one-year high of $2.64 and a one-year low of $0.23.

Three different firms, including BMO Capital and Mackie Research, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Gran Tierra Energy has been positive according to 25 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.