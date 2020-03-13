The President & CEO of Golden Minerals Co (NYSE MKT: AUMN) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & CEO of Golden Minerals Co (AUMN – Research Report), Warren Rehn, bought shares of AUMN for $1,980.

This recent transaction increases Warren Rehn’s holding in the company by 2.62% to a total of $79.74K.

Currently, Golden Minerals Co has an average volume of 432.94K.

Starting in May 2019, AUMN received 8 Buy ratings in a row.

Golden Minerals Co. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties containing precious metals. Its projects include El Quevar, Velardeña, Santa Maria, Rodeo, and Yoquivo. The company was founded in March 2009 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.