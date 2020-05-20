The President & CEO of First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FNLC) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & CEO of First Bancorp (FNLC – Research Report), Tony Mckim, bought shares of FNLC for $39.18K.

In addition to Tony Mckim, 4 other FNLC executives reported Buy trades in the last month. Following this transaction Tony Mckim’s holding in the company was increased by 2.06% to a total of $1.86 million.

Based on First Bancorp’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $19.14 million and quarterly net profit of $6.5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $16.04 million and had a net profit of $6.16 million. The company has a one-year high of $30.64 and a one-year low of $17.62. FNLC’s market cap is $205 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 8.50.

The insider sentiment on First Bancorp has been positive according to 31 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

The First Bancorp, Inc. (Maine) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include time and savings deposits, lending, automated teller machine processing, investment management, and trust services. The company was founded on January 15, 1985 and is headquartered in Damariscotta, ME.