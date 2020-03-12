The President & CEO of Everi Holdings is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the President & CEO of Everi Holdings (EVRI – Research Report), Michael Rumbolz, exercised options to buy 50,000 EVRI shares at $3.72 a share, for a total transaction value of $186K.

Following this transaction Michael Rumbolz’s holding in the company was increased by 35.85% to a total of $1.31 million. Following Michael Rumbolz’s last EVRI Buy transaction on May 24, 2016, the stock climbed by 5.6%.

Based on Everi Holdings’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $147 million and GAAP net loss of $4.14 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $122 million and had a net profit of $4.2 million. The company has a one-year high of $14.88 and a one-year low of $5.95. EVRI’s market cap is $586M and the company has a P/E ratio of 29.82.

Starting in March 2019, EVRI received 13 Buy ratings in a row. Three different firms, including Macquarie and Stifel Nicolaus, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Everi Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive, and gaming industry. It operates through the Games and FinTech segments. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment; sales of gaming equipment; gaming systems; interactive solutions; and ancillary products and services.