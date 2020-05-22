The President & CEO of Evans Bancorp (NYSE MKT: EVBN) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the President & CEO of Evans Bancorp (EVBN – Research Report), David Nasca, bought shares of EVBN for $33.02K.

Following this transaction David Nasca’s holding in the company was increased by 1.88% to a total of $1.81 million. In addition to David Nasca, one other EVBN executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $41.75 and a one-year low of $20.50. EVBN’s market cap is $132 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 9.20.

The insider sentiment on Evans Bancorp has been neutral according to 27 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Evans Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds. The Insurance Agency Activities segment includes insurance policies on a commission basis, surety bonds, risk management, and disability reinsurance products. The company was founded on October 28, 1988 and is headquartered in Hamburg, NY.