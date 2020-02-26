The President & CEO of Employers Holdings is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the President & CEO of Employers Holdings (EIG – Research Report), Douglas Dirks, exercised options to sell 36,200 EIG shares at $22.23 a share, for a total transaction value of $1.54M. The options were close to expired and Douglas Dirks disposed stocks.

The company has a one-year high of $45.23 and a one-year low of $39.31. EIG’s market cap is $1.33B and the company has a P/E ratio of 8.73. Currently, Employers Holdings has an average volume of 119.15K.

Employers Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents.