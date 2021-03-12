The President & CEO of Easterly Government Properties is Exercising Options

On March 11 it was reported that the President & CEO of Easterly Government Properties (DEA – Research Report), William Trimble, exercised options to sell 40,000 DEA shares for a total transaction value of $853.2K.

Following William Trimble’s last DEA Sell transaction on November 13, 2018, the stock climbed by 5.5%.

Based on Easterly Government Properties’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $65.2 million and quarterly net profit of $2.33 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $60.78 million and had a net profit of $1.43 million. The company has a one-year high of $29.70 and a one-year low of $19.00. Currently, Easterly Government Properties has an average volume of 828.51K.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $25.25, reflecting a -15.1% downside.

The insider sentiment on Easterly Government Properties has been negative according to 29 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

William Trimble’s trades have generated a 2.7% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.