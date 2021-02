The President & CEO of Eagle Materials is Exercising Options

On February 12 it was reported that the President & CEO of Eagle Materials (EXP – Research Report), Michael Haack, exercised options to sell 20,000 EXP shares at $79.90 a share, for a total transaction value of $2.38M.

In addition to Michael Haack, 3 other EXP executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Eagle Materials’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $405 million and quarterly net profit of $81.19 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $343 million and had a GAAP net loss of $115 million. The company has a one-year high of $123.17 and a one-year low of $41.83. EXP’s market cap is $5.16 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 14.80.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $125.83, reflecting a -6.6% downside.

The insider sentiment on Eagle Materials has been negative according to 64 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Eagle Materials, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement. The Concrete and Aggregates segment involves mixing cement, sand, gravel, or crushed stone and water to form concrete, which is then sold and distributed to construction contractors. The Gypsum Wallboard segment mines and extracts natural gypsum rock, which is used in the manufacture of gypsum wallboard. The Recycled Paperboard segment processes paper fiber, water, and paper chemicals to form recycled paperboards, then sell them to gypsum wallboard manufacturers. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment produces frac sand used in oil and natural gas exploration, and provides transloading and storage for well servicing companies. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.