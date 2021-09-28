The President & CEO of DR Horton is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the President & CEO of DR Horton (DHI – Research Report), David Auld, exercised options to buy 60,000 DHI shares at $23.80 a share, for a total transaction value of $1.43M.

Following David Auld’s last DHI Buy transaction on January 31, 2019, the stock climbed by 50.1%. Following this transaction David Auld’s holding in the company was increased by 11.62% to a total of $50.33 million.

Based on DR Horton’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $7.28 billion and quarterly net profit of $1.12 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.39 billion and had a net profit of $631 million. The company has a one-year high of $106.89 and a one-year low of $64.32. DHI’s market cap is $31.28 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 8.90.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $113.38, reflecting a -23.5% downside. Starting in July 2021, DHI received 9 Buy ratings in a row. Seven different firms, including Barclays and BTIG, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on DR Horton has been negative according to 80 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Founded in 1978, Texas-based D.R. Horton, Inc. is a homebuilding company that is engaged in the construction and sale of single-family homes through its diverse brand portfolio that includes D.R. Horton, Emerald Homes, Express Homes and Freedom Homes.