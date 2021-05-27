The President & CEO of Diodes (NASDAQ: DIOD) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the President & CEO of Diodes (DIOD – Research Report), Keh Shew Lu, bought shares of DIOD for $192.7K.

Over the last month, Keh Shew Lu has reported another 5 Buy trades on DIOD for a total of $4.76M. Following Keh Shew Lu’s last DIOD Buy transaction on May 21, 2021, the stock climbed by 0.5%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Diodes’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $413 million and quarterly net profit of $39.45 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $281 million and had a net profit of $20.17 million. The company has a one-year high of $91.02 and a one-year low of $45.40. DIOD’s market cap is $3.34 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 31.80.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $85.00, reflecting a -11.2% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $3.8M worth of DIOD shares and purchased $1.16M worth of DIOD shares. The insider sentiment on Diodes has been negative according to 128 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Keh Shew Lu’s trades have generated a -2.4% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Diodes, Inc. manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe. It also provides power management devices, including LED drivers, AC-DC and DC-DC switching, linear voltage regulators, and voltage references along with special function devices, such as USB power switches, load switches, voltage supervisors, and motor controllers. The company was founded on June 15, 1959 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.