The President & CEO of Dicerna Pharma (NASDAQ: DRNA) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the President & CEO of Dicerna Pharma (DRNA – Research Report), Douglas Fambrough, bought shares of DRNA for $180.5K.

This recent transaction increases Douglas Fambrough’s holding in the company by 81.3% to a total of $397.8K. Following Douglas Fambrough’s last DRNA Buy transaction on December 19, 2014, the stock climbed by 1.0%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Dicerna Pharma’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $34.03 million and GAAP net loss of -$22,492,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.68 million and had a GAAP net loss of $23.85 million. The company has a one-year high of $27.68 and a one-year low of $11.75. Currently, Dicerna Pharma has an average volume of 569.84K.

Starting in October 2019, DRNA received 48 Buy ratings in a row. Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $33.75, reflecting a -45.2% downside. Four different firms, including B.Riley FBR and Chardan Capital, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Dicerna Pharma has been positive according to 41 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of treatments for rare diseases, chronic liver diseases, cardiovascular disease, and viral liver infectious diseases. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Douglas M. Fambrough III, Mark A. Behlke, Roberto Guerciolini, James Craig Jenson and John J. Rossi in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.