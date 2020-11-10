The President & CEO of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE: DECK) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the President & CEO of Deckers Outdoor (DECK – Research Report), David Powers, bought shares of DECK for $2.11M.

Following David Powers’ last DECK Buy transaction on November 02, 2018, the stock climbed by 123.1%. Following this transaction David Powers’ holding in the company was increased by 42.86% to a total of $20.24 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Deckers Outdoor’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $624 million and quarterly net profit of $102 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $542 million and had a net profit of $77.81 million. The company has a one-year high of $285.28 and a one-year low of $78.70. Currently, Deckers Outdoor has an average volume of 656.29K.

Starting in January 2020, DECK received 57 Buy ratings in a row. 11 different firms, including BTIG and Citigroup, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Based on 11 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $309.40, reflecting a -8.7% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $9.75M worth of DECK shares and purchased $2.11M worth of DECK shares. The insider sentiment on Deckers Outdoor has been negative according to 85 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer. The UGG Brand segment offers a line of premium footwear, apparel, and accessories. The HOKA Brand segment sells footwear and apparel that offers enhanced cushioning and inherent stability with minimal weight, originally designed for ultra-runners. The Teva Brand segment focuses on the sport sandal and modern outdoor lifestyle category, such as sandals, shoes, and boots. The Sanuk Brand segment originated in Southern California surf culture and has emerged into a lifestyle brand with a presence in the relaxed casual shoe and sandal categories. The Other Brands segment includes the Koolaburra by UGG brand. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of retail stores and e-commerce websites. The company was founded by Douglas B. Otto in 1973 and is headquartered in Goleta, CA.