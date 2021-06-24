The President & CEO of CryoPort is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the President & CEO of CryoPort (CYRX – Research Report), Jerrell Shelton, exercised options to buy 70,396 CYRX shares at $5.00 a share, for a total transaction value of $352K.

Following Jerrell Shelton’s last CYRX Buy transaction on December 30, 2020, the stock climbed by 20.5%. Following this transaction Jerrell Shelton’s holding in the company was increased by 14.27% to a total of $36.86 million.

Based on CryoPort’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $53.28 million and GAAP net loss of -$3,527,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $9.77 million and had a GAAP net loss of $3.94 million. The company has a one-year high of $84.97 and a one-year low of $28.41. Currently, CryoPort has an average volume of 346.89K.

Starting in February 2021, CYRX received 9 Buy ratings in a row.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $84M worth of CYRX shares and purchased $352K worth of CYRX shares. The insider sentiment on CryoPort has been negative according to 23 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

CryoPort, Inc. engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers. It offers personalized medicine, immunotherapies, cellular therapies, CAR T-cell therapies, stem cell therapies, cell lines, vaccines, diagnostic materials, semen, eggs, embryos, cord blood, bio-pharmaceuticals, infectious substances, and other commodities that require continuous exposure to certain ranges of precision-controlled temperatures. The company was founded on May 25, 1990 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.