The President & CEO of Consumer Portfolio Services is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the President & CEO of Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS – Research Report), Charles E. Bradley, exercised options to buy 50,000 CPSS shares at $1.81 a share, for a total transaction value of $90.5K. The options were close to expired and Charles E. Bradley retained stocks.

In addition to Charles E. Bradley, 4 other CPSS executives reported Buy trades in the last month. Following this transaction Charles E. Bradley’s holding in the company was increased by 2.26% to a total of $6.96 million.

The company has a one-year high of $4.31 and a one-year low of $1.00. CPSS’s market cap is $69.26 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 5.00. Currently, Consumer Portfolio Services has an average volume of 10.77K.

The insider sentiment on Consumer Portfolio Services has been positive according to 17 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Charles E. Bradley's trades have generated a 8.1% average return based on past transactions.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. operates as an independent specialty finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks and passenger vans. The company was founded on March 8, 1991 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.