The President & CEO of CommScope Holding (NASDAQ: COMM) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & CEO of CommScope Holding (COMM – Research Report), Marvin Edwards, bought shares of COMM for $212.1K.

Following this transaction Marvin Edwards’ holding in the company was increased by 8.56% to a total of $2.74 million. In addition to Marvin Edwards, one other COMM executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on CommScope Holding’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.3 billion and GAAP net loss of $437 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.06 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $23.28 million. The company has a one-year high of $27.00 and a one-year low of $5.75.

Six different firms, including Merrill Lynch and Credit Suisse, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on CommScope Holding has been neutral according to 30 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Marvin Edwards’ trades have generated a -24.6% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

CommScope Holding Co., Inc. engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the Connectivity Solutions (CCS), and Mobility Solutions (CMS) segments.