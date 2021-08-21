The President & CEO of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ: CVGI) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the President & CEO of Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI – Research Report), Harold Bevis, bought shares of CVGI for $304.9K.

This recent transaction increases Harold Bevis’ holding in the company by 6% to a total of $5.18 million.

Based on Commercial Vehicle Group’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $258 million and quarterly net profit of $5.1 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $127 million and had a GAAP net loss of $12.5 million. The company has a one-year high of $13.61 and a one-year low of $4.08. Currently, Commercial Vehicle Group has an average volume of 469.68K.

Starting in August 2020, CVGI received 15 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Commercial Vehicle Group has been positive according to 18 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. engages in the supply of cab related products and systems for the global commercial vehicle markets, including medium-and heavy-duty truck market, medium and heavy-construction vehicle market, military, bus and agriculture, specialty transportation, and recreational. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating Segment. The Electrical Systems Segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components (Trim), cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers and controls. The Global Seating Segment includes seats and seating systems (Seats), office seating, and aftermarket seats and components. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Albany, OH.