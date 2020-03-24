The President & CEO of Columbia Property (NYSE: CXP) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & CEO of Columbia Property (CXP – Research Report), Nelson Mills, bought shares of CXP for $50.04K.

In addition to Nelson Mills, 6 other CXP executives reported Buy trades in the last month. Following this transaction Nelson Mills’ holding in the company was increased by 1.26% to a total of $3.86 million.

The company has a one-year high of $23.13 and a one-year low of $7.63. Currently, Columbia Property has an average volume of 902.03K. CXP’s market cap is $922 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 97.20.

The insider sentiment on Columbia Property has been positive according to 36 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Columbia Property Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It own, operates and develops class-A office buildings in U.S. office markets, primarily in New York, San Francisco, Atlanta and Washington, D.C. The company was founded on July 3, 2003 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.