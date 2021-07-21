The President & CEO of Colfax (NYSE: CFX) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the President & CEO of Colfax (CFX – Research Report), Matthew Trerotola, bought shares of CFX for $1.78M.

This recent transaction increases Matthew Trerotola’s holding in the company by 24.53% to a total of $13.53 million.

Based on Colfax’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $879 million and quarterly net profit of $19.07 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $816 million and had a net profit of $4.48 million. The company has a one-year high of $50.26 and a one-year low of $26.45. Currently, Colfax has an average volume of 860.45K.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $50.20, reflecting a -11.5% downside.

The insider sentiment on Colfax has been negative according to 62 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company that provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Medical Technology; and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices with a broad range of products used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy. The Fabrication Technology develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment. The company was founded by Mitchell P. Rales and Steven M. Rales in 1995 and is headquartered in Annapolis Junction, MD.