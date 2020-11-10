The President & CEO of CNX Resources (NYSE: CNX) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the President & CEO of CNX Resources (CNX – Research Report), Deiuls N, bought shares of CNX for $100.8K.

This is J’s first Buy trade following 3 Sell transactions. This is J’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on CNXM back in February 2019

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $14.19 and a one-year low of $4.26.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $13.40, reflecting a -31.0% downside. Starting in October 2020, CNX received 5 Buy ratings in a row. Four different firms, including MKM Partners and Piper Sandler, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Deiuls N J’s trades have generated a 4.6% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

CNX Resources Corp. is an oil and gas company. The firm engages in the exploration, development, production, gathering, processing and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Marcellus Shale, Coalbed Methane, Utica and Other Gas. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.