The President & CEO of Cnb Financial (NASDAQ: CCNE) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & CEO of Cnb Financial (CCNE – Research Report), Joseph B. Bower, bought shares of CCNE for $14.1K.

This recent transaction increases Joseph B. Bower’s holding in the company by 1.52% to a total of $938.3K. In addition to Joseph B. Bower, one other CCNE executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Cnb Financial’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $47.36 million and quarterly net profit of $10.45 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $40.76 million and had a net profit of $8.91 million. The company has a one-year high of $33.78 and a one-year low of $18.84. CCNE’s market cap is $309.2M and the company has a P/E ratio of 7.63.

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through Reviewed and Homogeneous segments. The Reviewed Pool segment includes commercial, industrial, and agricultural; and commercial mortgages.