The PRESIDENT & CEO of Clearone Communications (NASDAQ: CLRO) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the PRESIDENT & CEO of Clearone Communications (CLRO – Research Report), Zeynep Hakimoglu, bought shares of CLRO for $25.61K.

In addition to Zeynep Hakimoglu, 3 other CLRO executives reported Buy trades in the last month. Following this transaction Zeynep Hakimoglu’s holding in the company was increased by 1.66% to a total of $1.53 million.

Currently, Clearone Communications has an average volume of 73.54K. The company has a one-year high of $2.52 and a one-year low of $1.12.

The insider sentiment on Clearone Communications has been positive according to 14 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

ClearOne, Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications. Its products include professional audio conferencing, speakerphones, professional microphones, and video collaboration. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.