The President & CEO of C&F Financial (NASDAQ: CFFI) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & CEO of C&F Financial (CFFI – Research Report), Thomas Cherry, bought shares of CFFI for $37K.

This is Cherry’s first Buy trade following 22 Sell transactions. Following this transaction Thomas Cherry’s holding in the company was increased by 2.73% to a total of $1.4 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on C&F Financial’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $32.27 million and quarterly net profit of $4.37 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $28.91 million and had a net profit of $3.96 million. The company has a one-year high of $57.61 and a one-year low of $36.33. CFFI’s market cap is $135.7M and the company has a P/E ratio of 6.79.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates its business through the following segments: Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance.