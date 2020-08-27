The President & CEO of Cerus is Exercising Options

On August 26 it was reported that the President & CEO of Cerus (CERS – Research Report), William Mariner Greenman, exercised options to buy 100,000 CERS shares at $3.00 a share, for a total transaction value of $300K. The options were close to expired and William Mariner Greenman retained stocks.

This recent transaction increases William Mariner Greenman’s holding in the company by 12.11% to a total of $5.92 million. Following William Mariner Greenman’s last CERS Buy transaction on September 24, 2019, the stock climbed by 1.4%.

Based on Cerus’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $26.83 million and GAAP net loss of -$14,871,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $22.48 million and had a GAAP net loss of $17.56 million. The company has a one-year high of $7.94 and a one-year low of $2.71. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.27.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $9.50, reflecting a -32.5% downside. Starting in February 2020, CERS received 6 Buy ratings in a row. Three different firms, including Cantor Fitzgerald and Cowen & Co., currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Cerus has been positive according to 40 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E. Hearst on September 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, CA.