The President & CEO of Cedar Fair (NYSE: FUN) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & CEO of Cedar Fair (FUN – Research Report), Richard Zimmerman, bought shares of FUN for $186K.

In addition to Richard Zimmerman, 7 other FUN executives reported Buy trades in the last month. This recent transaction increases Richard Zimmerman’s holding in the company by 2.64% to a total of $7.32 million.

Based on Cedar Fair’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $257 million and quarterly net profit of $2.79 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $250 million and had a GAAP net loss of $22.5 million. The company has a one-year high of $64.86 and a one-year low of $35.90. Currently, Cedar Fair has an average volume of 408.92K.

The insider sentiment on Cedar Fair has been positive according to 34 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Richard Zimmerman's trades have generated a 44.7% average return based on past transactions.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.