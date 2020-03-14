The President & CEO of Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ: CBIO) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the President & CEO of Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO – Research Report), USMAN NASSIM, bought shares of CBIO for $15.64K.

This recent transaction increases USMAN NASSIM’s holding in the company by 24.05% to a total of $75.73K. In addition to USMAN NASSIM, 4 other CBIO executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $10.84 and a one-year low of $3.67. Currently, Catalyst Biosciences has an average volume of 295.72K.

Three different firms, including Chardan Capital and Oppenheimer, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Catalyst Biosciences has been positive according to 25 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on August 20, 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.